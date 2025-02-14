Debbie Bennett’s Newly Released “He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure” is a Compelling Journey of Self-Discovery, Past Regrets, and Unexpected Revelations

“He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debbie Bennett is a captivating novel that follows a former football star turned lawyer as he confronts buried memories, unsettling dreams, and a mysterious connection that leads to life-altering truths.