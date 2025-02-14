Debbie Bennett’s Newly Released “He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure” is a Compelling Journey of Self-Discovery, Past Regrets, and Unexpected Revelations
“He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debbie Bennett is a captivating novel that follows a former football star turned lawyer as he confronts buried memories, unsettling dreams, and a mysterious connection that leads to life-altering truths.
Vero Beach, FL, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure”: a gripping tale of hidden truths, personal reflection, and a past that refuses to stay forgotten. “He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure” is the creation of published author, Debbie Bennett, who has been married to her husband, Gary, for over fifty-two years. They now live in Florida, enjoying the sunshine. They have two sons with wonderful wives and six grandchildren. She enjoys spending time with their families in Michigan and Florida.
Bennett shares, “Bridge was a very successful high school and college football quarterback. But that was years go. He’s sitting in a New York Art Gallery allowing his wife to stroll at her leisure, enjoying a free day in the city. A young woman offers him refreshments while he waits, and her smile stuns him. He can’t quit staring, wondering why the smile is affecting him deeply. For days he can’t shake the memory of that smile. He and his wife are lawyers who’ve just started a new office in Brooklyn. He begins having intense, vivid dreams of his past that disturb his sleep for days. His work is interrupted as the memories continue to flood during the daytime. He is not proud of his past and has tried to forget it all for years. The memories of who he used to be and the smile all begin to merge, and the collision will astound the reader. You will definitely not want to miss this amazing journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Bennett’s new book is a thought-provoking story of redemption, the search for truth, and the unexpected treasures that come from facing the past.
Consumers can purchase “He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Didn’t Know: Truth Leads to Unknown Treasure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
