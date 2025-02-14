Kathleen Rose Deshotel’s Newly Released "Lily and Rose" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Friendship, Understanding, and Life Lessons
“Lily and Rose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Rose DesHotel is a delightful story of two young friends who, with the help of a clever cat and a misunderstood dog, learn important lessons about communication and kindness.
Slidell, LA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lily and Rose”: a charming and engaging children’s book that teaches valuable life lessons through the adventures of two young girls, a wise cat, and a misunderstood dog. “Lily and Rose” is the creation of published author, Kathleen Rose DesHotel, a dedicated wife who earned a BA, MA, and MEd certification as a reading specialist and in gifted education, plus thirty graduate hours in photography. Her commitment to whatever endeavor she pursues led to awards over the past years. She was awarded the Outstanding Research Award for her thesis written for her MEd. In 2000, she earned the High School Teacher of the Year in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. For her newspaper writing, the Slidell Cultural and Public Affairs chose her for the Bravo! Award in recognition of her contribution to the arts in the city. Also, through her art and participation in Slidell Art League activities, she received the Inspiration Artist Award.
DesHotel shares, “Lily and Rose are two sweet girls who are born on the same day and are neighbors who will grow up together. As toddlers talking baby talk to each other, no one understands what they say. A yellow and white cat named Daisy comes up to their playpen because she understands their language. In turn, Lily and Rose understand Daisy who gives them mostly good advice about staying away from poison ivy and keeping away from the street where cars go by.
“She also tells the girls to stay away from a big brown, furry dog. They pay attention and listen to Daisy because she knows things. One day when the girls are in front of their houses, they wait for Daisy to visit them. Oddly, she has an untouched bowl of milk that is still on the front porch. They speculate about where Daisy might be. Then the big brown dog, Cactus, comes up to where they are and begins barking.
“Lily and Rose are a little afraid of Cactus, the big dog, especially now that he is looking up and barking so much. They look up in the magnolia tree where Cactus is also looking, and they see Daisy stranded high up in the tree. They realize that is what Cactus was trying to tell them that they didn’t understand because while they spoke cat, they didn’t speak dog.
“One of their mothers heard the barking, saw Daisy, and called the firemen who came with their tall ladder and rescued Daisy. When they were all together, they realized that they misjudged Cactus and all became real friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Rose DesHotel’s new book is an endearing story that highlights the importance of empathy, communication, and building meaningful connections.
Consumers can purchase “Lily and Rose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lily and Rose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
