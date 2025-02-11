Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Natron SE Series Silicone Ink Gets CPSIA Recertification
Woburn, MA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce that its Natron® SE Series Silicone Ink has once again received the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) recertification, reaffirming its compliance with the highest safety standards for consumer products. This recertification highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, non-toxic, and eco-friendly printing inks, coatings, and adhesives for a wide range of industries.
The CPSIA certification, issued by an independent third-party laboratory, confirms that Natron SE Series Silicone Inks are free from lead, phthalates, and other harmful substances, making them ideal for printing on children’s products, toys, medical devices, industrial, and other consumer silicone goods where safety is paramount.
Key features of the Natron SE Series Silicone Ink:
· High Safety Standards: CPSIA and USP Cytotoxicity certifications confirm the ink’s safety for use in sensitive consumer applications.
· Superior Performance: Offers excellent adhesion, high opacity, and long-lasting durability on silicone substrates.
· Versatile: Perfect for printing platinum-based silicone rubber items such as swim caps, wristbands, kitchenware, and promotional products.
This certification reaffirms Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.'s commitment to safety and quality, ensuring that customers can confidently use our inks for applications that demand the highest safety standards.
For additional information on Natron SE Series Silicone Ink and details about its CPSIA recertification, please visit www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com
About Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.
Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. is a manufacturing and technology company that provides advanced printing inks, coatings, adhesives, equipment, and software to a wide range of industries, including medical, automotive, packaging, toy, apparel, industrial, promotional, and consumer goods worldwide.
Contact
Jayson French
781-281-2558
www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com
