Author Michael Ficarra’s New Book, "Wants and Needs," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Understand the Difference Between Their Wants and Needs

Recent release “Wants and Needs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael Ficarra is a captivating story aimed at helping children learn all about what a want versus a need is. Throughout his story, Ficarra also focuses on the importance of being thankful for when one has everything they need, despite lacking things they might want.