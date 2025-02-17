Author Michael Ficarra’s New Book, "Wants and Needs," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Understand the Difference Between Their Wants and Needs
Recent release “Wants and Needs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael Ficarra is a captivating story aimed at helping children learn all about what a want versus a need is. Throughout his story, Ficarra also focuses on the importance of being thankful for when one has everything they need, despite lacking things they might want.
Enfield, CT, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ficarra, founder of "Unbind Your Mind," an organization that combats racism while promoting leadership and diversity, has completed his new book, “Wants and Needs”: a heartfelt rhyming tale to help young readers understand the importance of being thankful when their needs are met, while knowing the difference from what things they want.
Author Michael Ficarra has always had a passion for helping others, whether it be during a twenty-three-year physical therapy career or speaking at high schools and colleges about stopping hatred and bullying. He is an avid bass fisherman, who also loves football and baseball, with the Raiders and Yankees being his teams of choice. Micheal is also a father of three daughters and a son, as well as a loving husband to his wife, Natalie.
“Parenting. Is there anything more challenging?” writes Ficarra. “‘Wants and Needs’ is the first book in my series that allows children and parents to share stories reflecting on respect, kindness, appreciation and love. As adults we sometimes need to relearn or refresh our thoughts as we hand down valuable lessons to our children. Children are sponges and the earlier in their development that they can soak up unconditional love and kindness, the better. I hope you enjoy this one.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael Ficarra’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover all the different ways their needs might be met without realizing it, helping to instill a sense of gratitude for all the blessings in their lives. With colorful artwork and playful rhyming words, “Wants and Needs” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a valuable tool they can revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Wants and Needs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
