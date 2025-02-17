Author Jeannine Williamson’s New Book, "Rosa the Lion," Follows a Zookeeper Who Finds a Lion Cub and Brings Her to Live at His Zoo, Where She Makes All Sorts of Friends
Recent release “Rosa the Lion” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeannine Williamson is a charming story that follows Gus the zookeeper who finds a lost lion cub one day while on a walk. Having always wanted a lion at his zoo, Gus takes the cub with him and brings her to the zoo, where she begins her new life full of adventure.
New York, NY, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeannine Williamson, who lives in North Dakota with her husband, their four children, their grandchildren, and their beloved dog, Jersey, has completed her new book, “Rosa the Lion”: a riveting story of a zookeeper who discovers a lost lion cub and gives her a new home at the city zoo.
“Every day, Gus the zookeeper walks his dog, Jersey, around the city park,” writes Williamson. “One day, Gus decides to walk through the park when a lion cub jumps out from behind a garbage can. Since Gus has always wished the city zoo had a lion, he scoops Rosa up and invites her to live at the zoo. What comes next are the wild and crazy adventures of Rosa.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jeannine Williamson’s enthralling tale began as an impromptu bedtime story for the author’s daughter, and her continuous excitement for a new Rosa story was Williamson’s greatest inspiration. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Rosa the Lion” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Rosa the Lion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Every day, Gus the zookeeper walks his dog, Jersey, around the city park,” writes Williamson. “One day, Gus decides to walk through the park when a lion cub jumps out from behind a garbage can. Since Gus has always wished the city zoo had a lion, he scoops Rosa up and invites her to live at the zoo. What comes next are the wild and crazy adventures of Rosa.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jeannine Williamson’s enthralling tale began as an impromptu bedtime story for the author’s daughter, and her continuous excitement for a new Rosa story was Williamson’s greatest inspiration. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Rosa the Lion” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Rosa the Lion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories