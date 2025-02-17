Author Jeannine Williamson’s New Book, "Rosa the Lion," Follows a Zookeeper Who Finds a Lion Cub and Brings Her to Live at His Zoo, Where She Makes All Sorts of Friends

Recent release “Rosa the Lion” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jeannine Williamson is a charming story that follows Gus the zookeeper who finds a lost lion cub one day while on a walk. Having always wanted a lion at his zoo, Gus takes the cub with him and brings her to the zoo, where she begins her new life full of adventure.