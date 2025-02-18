Author AT Chavez’s New Book, “My Life as a United States Federal Agent, Nuclear Materials Courier for the United States Department of Energy,” is Released
Recent release “My Life as a United States Federal Agent, Nuclear Materials Courier for the United States Department of Energy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author AT Chavez is a compelling memoir that details the author’s career in the high-risk role as a nuclear weapons transport specialist for the United States military and government.
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AT Chavez, a personal trainer who lives with his wife in Los Lunas, New Mexico, where he teaches concealed carry classes, has completed his new book, “My Life as a United States Federal Agent, Nuclear Materials Courier for the United States Department of Energy”: a stirring account that explores how the author managed to handle the high-stakes job of transporting nuclear grade weapons and materials across America.
As a convoy commander, author AT Chavez was responsible for safeguarding and transporting the nation’s nuclear weapons, components, test assemblies, and strategic quantities of weapons-grade special nuclear materials. After serving twenty-one years as an agent, he transitioned to a government contractor serving two assignments in Iraq. After his assignments in Iraq were completed, he served as a senior police instructor instructing police from the federal, state, and municipal levels within Mexico on various law enforcement courses under the Department of State International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Program.
“In all the time that I was an agent, we trained in exercises with other government agencies such as the military’s special operations teams, state police and local law enforcement, and all first responders on worst-case scenarios,” writes Chavez. “We were constantly being challenged with a postulated sequence of events to see how we would work together with many multiple agencies to resolve a catastrophic incident or accident against a government nuclear shipment. An attack on a nuclear weapons shipment could cause the skies to be covered with thick ash from explosives and radioactive fallout, and for a brief moment, you would see no sunlight. What could possibly occur from the initial blast if it happened within a major metropolis city would be the possibility of famine and loss of human life and an apocalypse that many may not survive. Many people would believe that it could be the end of the world that would force you to survive underground, a world without sun, food, or basic comforts. What would happen to mankind in a worldwide conflict now that superpower nations have access to weapons of mass destruction?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, AT Chavez’s enthralling memoir will reveal how this dangerous yet rewarding line of work forever shaped the author’s life, placing him on a path of success due to his specialized training and connections he made along the way. Deeply personal and candid, Chavez’s story highlights the relatively unknown work of the brave men and women who place their lives on the line for the nation they hold so dearly in their hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "My Life as a United States Federal Agent, Nuclear Materials Courier for the United States Department of Energy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
