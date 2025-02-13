"Wildcat (The War of the Hundred Thousand Ships)" by Adam Paulhus, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Wildcat (The War of the Hundred Thousand Ships)" by Adam Paulhus. This novel is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books encompassing outstanding, innovative works in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.
"There is so much to see," he would say to her when she was a child, "why would anyone want to stay on the ground forever?"
Wildcat is the story of Natalie Annikki, a young woman who dreams of the freedom of flying. She knows that the quickest way to the sky and space beyond is the Omasye Space Council, the interstellar navy of the Altherian Empire. But her people are on the edge of total war with their neighbors, and rising border incidents have claimed many lives, including her father’s. When Natalie receives two cryptic messages in flight school, she knows that her father’s death was not like the others. To her, becoming a fighter pilot is the first step in finding the truth. But if she wants to know why her father died, she must first survive the largest battle in human history.
Adam Paulhus was born in rural Ontario, Canada in 1996 just outside the town and military base of Trenton. Raised by military parents, Adam became fascinated with the aircraft that his father flew on and took an interest both in military history and technology, primarily the way in which technology shaped the wars of the past, and how it may shape those of the future. In 2017, Adam enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces as an armored officer and in 2021 graduated from the Royal Military College with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and minors in history and English.
Wildcat by Adam Paulhus, 352 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211- 502-0, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook.
