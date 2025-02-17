Author Nived’s new book “Timeless” is a powerful story of the lasting resilience of love as Amirah and Devin fight for their own happy ending in a world set against them
Recent release “Timeless” from Page Publishing author Nived is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Amirah and Devin, two lovers who find themselves and their relationship at odds with those around them. As danger rises and Devin’s role of altering memories becomes more difficult, the two wonder if they will ever achieve their happy ending.
New York, NY, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nived, a passionate artist, photographer, poet, dreamer, lover of nature, and, for those closest to her, a personal inspirer and motivator, has completed her new book, “Timeless”: a stirring tale that follows two lovers who must fight tooth and nail for their relationship to succeed against all odds.
“It’s never quite in your grasp if it seems so close yet you are constantly chasing what feels so far away,” writes Nived. “Seems almost as if the universe is conspiring against Amirah and Devin finding their happy ending. A journey across time and space to fight for a love that continues to end in a vicious cycle leads into the most unexpected twists as they discover the odds are against them. As they try to expect the unexpected, they realize that is a luxury they won’t have as it’s ripped from them and they from each other.
“They must all learn quickly how to navigate in a world that is meant to destroy everything they’ve built together, altering the mind into conformity and destruction. Meanwhile, Devin has to cope with her own emotions as she’s forced to fight through everyone’s altered memories and correct that which has been wronged. Todd has found his higher ground, and now Devin has to climb, but little does he know that some things cannot be denied.
“Ego in control, lost memories, and Todd’s desire for blood, options are limited for Devin and the tribe, leaving them in the hands of those from this strange new world. Is this their new reality, or can they overcome the path that is laid out in front of them?”
Published by Page Publishing, Nived’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Amirah and Devin’s journey to finally find peace after years of working to defend their lives together. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Timeless” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Timeless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
