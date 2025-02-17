Author Nived’s new book “Timeless” is a powerful story of the lasting resilience of love as Amirah and Devin fight for their own happy ending in a world set against them

Recent release “Timeless” from Page Publishing author Nived is a poignant and compelling novel that centers around Amirah and Devin, two lovers who find themselves and their relationship at odds with those around them. As danger rises and Devin’s role of altering memories becomes more difficult, the two wonder if they will ever achieve their happy ending.