Author Diane Russell’s New Children’s Picture Book, "Glowing with Confidence," is Her Second Feel-Good Story from the Wise Choice Kids Club Series
Recent release “Glowing with Confidence” from Page Publishing author Diane Russell is a feel-good story about a little girl named Asha who is confronted with a bully and learns how to overcome her self-doubt after believing in herself and staying positive.
Palm Harbor, FL, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Russell, who was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “Glowing with Confidence”: an engaging children’s story that follows Asha as she overcomes her self-doubt and fear of trying new things and learns how to handle a bully.
For the last thirty-plus years, author Diane Russell has resided in Tarpon Springs, Florida, with her loving husband. She is a proud wife, mother, sister, and grandmother of six darling grandchildren.
Although she enjoyed her career in sales and marketing, she is happily retired. Since then, she has been working on her true passion, which is to write for children and to teach important lessons through whimsical rhyming stories.
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Russell’s meaningful tale encourages young readers and listeners to believe in themselves and never let bullies win.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Glowing with Confidence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
