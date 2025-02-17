Author David Iverson’s New Book, "A Walk with Grandpa," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Grandfather Who Teaches His Grandchild All About the Power of Imagination.
Recent release “A Walk with Grandpa” from Page Publishing author David Iverson is an engaging tale that follows a grandfather, who invites his grandchild for a walk around their neighborhood. As they walk together, the grandfather begins to teach his grandchild about the world around them, focusing on the ideals of imagination, inspiration, and innovation.
San Francisco, CA, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Iverson, a retired elementary school teacher of thirty-two years who now lives in San Francisco, California, has completed his new book, “A Walk with Grandpa”: a heartwarming tale of a grandfather who teaches his grandchild about all the ways in which imagination and human innovation shape their world for the better.
In “A Walk with Grandpa,” readers are introduced to a kind grandfather who invites his grandchild on a walk to enjoy the beautiful day outside. As they walk together, the grandfather begins asking his grandchild about different topics, using their time together to teach about using one’s imagination to enrich their life. He goes on to identify and illustrate real examples of imagination, inspiration, and innovation on their walk, and how they influence their lives each and every day.
Published by Page Publishing, David Iverson’s stirring tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this riveting journey of a grandfather passing down life lessons and important knowledge of the world to the next generation. With colorful artwork designed to help bring Iverson’s story to life, “A Walk with Grandpa” is sure to delight young readers, making it a cherished addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Walk with Grandpa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
