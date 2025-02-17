Author David Stull’s New Book, “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God,” is a Poignant Memoir Revealing How Faith Can Guide One’s Life
Recent release “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God” from Covenant Books author David Stull is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents the various trials and triumphs throughout the author’s life, exploring how God has always remained as a guiding light through every step of the way.
Stockton, CA, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Stull, who received his degree in Bible and missions in 1965, has completed his new book, “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God”: a stirring and heartfelt memoir that follows the author from humble beginnings through countless trials, struggles and setbacks, revealing how God provided him with the strength and courage to forge ahead no matter what.
Author David Stull resides with his wife, Diane (Dee), in Stockton, California. His first career was as a missionary to Liberia, West Africa, from 1967 through 1971. His final career was as a successful insurance agent—investment and financial advisor that spanned for over forty years—in Central California. He held several offices in the Stockton Estate Planning Council and the local chapter of the American Society of Chartered Life Underwriters and Chartered Financial Consultants. A prolific writer, David has written several op-ed articles for the local newspaper as well financial articles for the Stockton physician magazine.
“For those who struggle with the setbacks and disappointments in life, this is for you!” shares Stull. “This is a true-life story of someone rising from a hard-scrabble farm life with no electricity, no indoor plumbing, no television, and, of course, none of the modern forms of communication to a life of walking in the vision of his youth, with a Bible College education and a missionary career in Africa. That was all turned around with a start over as an insurance agent/financial advisor and family man. But then a fall and a more difficult start over—finally prevailing in the end with faith in God and His goodness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Stull’s new book is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit that faith can provide. Deeply personal and candid, “From Guilt To Gratitude” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to seek out a relationship with the Lord no matter what challenges they may be facing.
Readers can purchase “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author David Stull resides with his wife, Diane (Dee), in Stockton, California. His first career was as a missionary to Liberia, West Africa, from 1967 through 1971. His final career was as a successful insurance agent—investment and financial advisor that spanned for over forty years—in Central California. He held several offices in the Stockton Estate Planning Council and the local chapter of the American Society of Chartered Life Underwriters and Chartered Financial Consultants. A prolific writer, David has written several op-ed articles for the local newspaper as well financial articles for the Stockton physician magazine.
“For those who struggle with the setbacks and disappointments in life, this is for you!” shares Stull. “This is a true-life story of someone rising from a hard-scrabble farm life with no electricity, no indoor plumbing, no television, and, of course, none of the modern forms of communication to a life of walking in the vision of his youth, with a Bible College education and a missionary career in Africa. That was all turned around with a start over as an insurance agent/financial advisor and family man. But then a fall and a more difficult start over—finally prevailing in the end with faith in God and His goodness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David Stull’s new book is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit that faith can provide. Deeply personal and candid, “From Guilt To Gratitude” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to seek out a relationship with the Lord no matter what challenges they may be facing.
Readers can purchase “From Guilt To Gratitude: A Remembrance of the Goodness and Grace of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories