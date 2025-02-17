Author Nathan Raia’s New Book, "Ascending Tragedy," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young Woman Living in Ancient Greece as She Tries to Survive a Dangerous War
Recent release “Ascending Tragedy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nathan Raia is a compelling novel that centers around Audrey, a young woman who finds her life destroyed by an ongoing war. Desperate to survive, she becomes bonded to other survivors of the war in order to band together and find a way through the bloodshed.
Chappell Hill, TX, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Raia has completed his new book, “Ascending Tragedy”: a riveting tale that follows a young woman’s life in Ancient Greece as she tries her best to survive a war that has consumed her world, making a small group of survivors like her willing to do anything in order to live through the war and rebuild their world once more.
“Audrey is a young adult when her life is uprooted by a war long in the making,” writes Raia. “Every time she thinks that things are slowing down, it only accelerates even faster. Her world is growing as her mind struggles to perceive what she truly wants from what others want from her. The family and friends she finds along the way only add to the fog that clouds every decision she makes. Fighting a war in her head on top of being thrown into a war that keeps getting larger teaches her about herself. She won’t let any of the people she lost die in vain, but as her ability increases, so do the threats. Her opponents have difficulties of their own. The great warrior Heracles must find his way through similar obstacles while playing the mindless dog of a deity he hates with a passion. These survivors move forward as they find out what they are willing to give up to win and who they are willing to kill to stay alive.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nathan Raia’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Audrey’s journey to survive the war around her. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Ascending Tragedy” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a thrilling conclusion that will have them eager for more.
