Annie Verdae’s New Book, "Hidden: The Curse of Camp Primrose," Follows a Young Teen and Her New Friends as They Work to Uncover the Sinister Truth Behind Camp Primrose
New York, NY, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Annie Verdae has completed her most recent book, “Hidden: The Curse of Camp Primrose”: a gripping novel that centers around Reena Brooks, a young teen who must work to discover the hidden secrets behind the mysterious disappearances at Camp Primrose.
“The unknown mystery in life is the hidden truth,” writes Verdae. “Camp Primrose is far from normal. Over the years, people have disappeared without a trace. Besides the history, the campfire stories are just as spooky. As teenage outcast Reena Brooks discovers, there is something sinister watching them from the shadows. But it is much deeper than the woods. Along with her new friends, they must bury the nightmares by digging up what has been hidden.”
Published by Fulton Books, Annie Verdae’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Reena’s hunt for answers, no matter what dangers she and her friends may be forced to face in pursuit of the truth. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hidden: The Curse of Camp Primrose” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of supernatural thrillers.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Hidden: The Curse of Camp Primrose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
