Patti Neri’s New Book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 2: The Oldcastle Big House in County Meath,” Follows the Efforts to Transform an Abandoned Estate
Oxford, OH, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patti Neri, a loving grandmother who currently resides in the quaint small college town of Oxford, Ohio, has completed her most recent book, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 2: The Oldcastle Big House in County Meath”: a compelling novel that centers around the transformation of a large, abandoned estate into a special prison to help criminal teens turn their lives around.
“Colin finally returns to the Oldcastle Big House to show his new wife, Ella, the family estate in County Meath, but he is devastated when he finds the grounds in dire neglect and the Big House deserted,” writes Neri.
“After catching Kyle attempting to steal from the summer castle, Colin and Ella are both so touched by his remorse and shame that they decide to turn their abandoned estate into an alternative to prison for teenagers, like Kyle, who were forced into criminal activities by a parent or guardian. Their young charges would serve the rest of their prison sentence at the Big House estate, where they would be given a second chance to turn their lives around.
“Once their new venture begins, Ella starts to sense that stealing from the estate isn’t the only connection Kyle has with the Big House. Ella had originally returned to Ireland to solve her own life-changing mystical puzzle, but now she will need to unravel the mystery surrounding Kyle before someone ends up getting hurt.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Neri’s second book of her Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities trilogy, will transport readers as they follow along on Ella’s journey to discover the truth surrounding Kyle’s connection to the Big House once and for all. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 2: The Oldcastle Big House in County Meath” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Castles, Cottages, and Curiosities: Book 2: The Oldcastle Big House in County Meath” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
