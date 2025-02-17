Tasha Malcolm’s New Book, “About That Day,” is a compelling exploration of how a near-death experience & the harsh realities of war forever shape the author’s worldviews
New York, NY, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tasha Malcolm, a passionate ghostwriter specializing in military memoirs, has completed her most recent book, “About That Day”: a stirring and thought-provoking memoir that follows the author as she grapples with the aftermath of surviving a near-death experience, leading to a life changing revelation with lasting consequences while also trying to survive the combat and chaos of war.
Drawing on her own experience as an active-duty combat soldier serving during the 2003–2004 period of Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad, Iraq, author Tasha Malcolm crafts compelling and authentic narratives that honor the voices of veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families. The author holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and has developed a unique writing style that merges engaging storytelling with meticulous research. When not immersed in writing, she can be found volunteering with different veteran assistance programs, assisting veterans with filing claims and getting the benefits they deserve. Tasha is also a crochet clothes designer.
“‘About That Day’ follows the riveting journey of a fearless female combat soldier as she navigates the harsh realities of war,” writes Malcolm. “When a near-death experience shakes her to the core, she is faced with profound questions about life, duty, and the true nature of courage. As she grapples with the aftermath of this life-altering event, she must confront her inner demons and forge a path forward amid the chaos of battle.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tasha Malcolm’s book is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of those who dare to confront their deepest fears. Candid and deeply personal, “About That Day” invites readers to join the author on a remarkable odyssey of self-discovery and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “About That Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Drawing on her own experience as an active-duty combat soldier serving during the 2003–2004 period of Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad, Iraq, author Tasha Malcolm crafts compelling and authentic narratives that honor the voices of veterans, active-duty personnel, and their families. The author holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree and has developed a unique writing style that merges engaging storytelling with meticulous research. When not immersed in writing, she can be found volunteering with different veteran assistance programs, assisting veterans with filing claims and getting the benefits they deserve. Tasha is also a crochet clothes designer.
“‘About That Day’ follows the riveting journey of a fearless female combat soldier as she navigates the harsh realities of war,” writes Malcolm. “When a near-death experience shakes her to the core, she is faced with profound questions about life, duty, and the true nature of courage. As she grapples with the aftermath of this life-altering event, she must confront her inner demons and forge a path forward amid the chaos of battle.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tasha Malcolm’s book is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of those who dare to confront their deepest fears. Candid and deeply personal, “About That Day” invites readers to join the author on a remarkable odyssey of self-discovery and redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “About That Day” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories