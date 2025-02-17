Taylor Johnson’s Newly Released "Aligned & Alive" is an Inspiring Guide to Finding True Purpose and Fulfillment Through Alignment with Christ
“Aligned & Alive: Aligning your life for fulfillment in Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Taylor Johnson is an uplifting journey that invites readers to discover how aligning their life with Christ can bring peace, purpose, and joy, even in the midst of life's challenges.
Magnolia, TX, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Aligned & Alive: Aligning your life for fulfillment in Christ”: transformative book that guides readers to realign their lives with Christ, fostering a deeper understanding of their true purpose and fulfillment. “Aligned & Alive: Aligning your life for fulfillment in Christ” is the creation of published author, Taylor Johnson, a dedicated wife who holds a bachelor’s degree in Business and Organizational Leadership as well as a Professional, Christian and Health and Wellness Life Coaching Certification.
Johnson shares, “I remember the moment I walked away from what I thought my dream was—from a mission that was for others—but somehow happened to be centered around me, my glory, and my accomplishments. I remember the feeling of shame, guilt, and disappointment that came over me from losing that title. God pulled me into isolation out of the limelight, and it was in that dark yet illuminated season that He spoke to me, “Daughter, write.” Through this time, God was reinventing me through an awakening to many truths about my faith, my mindset, and my overall health.
"This book invites readers on a journey with God to discover their true fulfillment through alignment with Christ—even in the times when life doesn’t make sense, when we don’t have the answers, or maybe when we think we have it all figured out. Through alignment, we can find God in every piece of our story, orchestrating it for good.
"I pray this book inspires a new hope in you whether you are in the valley or on a mountaintop. I believe the Holy Spirit will transcend like a dove off of the pages and speak to you however He feels you need it. You will find gentle heart nudges, deep inspiration, guided reflections, and transformational awakening written between these two covers. Dive in to begin or further your alignment journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Taylor Johnson’s new book offers readers an opportunity for spiritual and personal growth through an alignment with Christ’s purpose for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Aligned & Alive: Aligning your life for fulfillment in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Aligned & Alive: Aligning your life for fulfillment in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
