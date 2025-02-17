Sarah J. Cadore’s Newly Released “Secrets: The Dream Continues” is a Compelling Tale of Family, Resilience, Self Discovery and Uncovering Hidden Truths
“Secrets: The Dream Continues” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah J. Cadore is an emotionally rich and suspenseful story that follows a young woman’s journey to uncover hidden truths about her family, culture, and herself.
Binghamton, NY, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Secrets: The Dream Continues”: a gripping narrative of strength, determination, and shocking revelations. “Secrets: The Dream Continues” is the creation of Sarah J. Cadore, published author of "THE DREAM and 'You Don't Have To Be Old To Be Wise," Grenadian born and proud mother of two.
Cadore resided in Canada before moving to the United States, where she obtained her master of science degree. Cadore now lives in Upstate New York with her husband and her dog, Max.
Sarah J. Cadore writes, “Despite losing her biological parents at the tender age of six and being brought up by people with whom she shared no bloodline, Stella turned out to be a strong, powerful woman. She had it all. She had found her long-lost brother, and surrounded by people who loved her, she was able to fend off Susan, her nemesis grandmother who pursued her with hopes of seeing her fail, if not dead. Yet deep within, Stella was missing something. She did not know who she was. From whom did she get her strength? Where did she get her tenacity? She had to find out. To set a course for where she was going, Stella had to know where she came from.
Using her honeymoon to search for her father’s relatives on the island of Aruba, Stella left no stone unturned. However, what she uncovered was a web of secrets held and lies told even by those she trusted most.
"As perturbed as she was, Stella could not have imagined that this was only the tip of the iceberg. There were still more secrets to uncover—secrets that would devastate others, secrets that would prove that her entire life was a lie.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah J. Cadore’s new book is a masterful exploration of identity and resilience, showing readers the power of uncovering the truth even when it seems impossible.
Consumers can purchase “Secrets: The Dream Continues” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Secrets: The Dream Continues,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cadore resided in Canada before moving to the United States, where she obtained her master of science degree. Cadore now lives in Upstate New York with her husband and her dog, Max.
Sarah J. Cadore writes, “Despite losing her biological parents at the tender age of six and being brought up by people with whom she shared no bloodline, Stella turned out to be a strong, powerful woman. She had it all. She had found her long-lost brother, and surrounded by people who loved her, she was able to fend off Susan, her nemesis grandmother who pursued her with hopes of seeing her fail, if not dead. Yet deep within, Stella was missing something. She did not know who she was. From whom did she get her strength? Where did she get her tenacity? She had to find out. To set a course for where she was going, Stella had to know where she came from.
Using her honeymoon to search for her father’s relatives on the island of Aruba, Stella left no stone unturned. However, what she uncovered was a web of secrets held and lies told even by those she trusted most.
"As perturbed as she was, Stella could not have imagined that this was only the tip of the iceberg. There were still more secrets to uncover—secrets that would devastate others, secrets that would prove that her entire life was a lie.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah J. Cadore’s new book is a masterful exploration of identity and resilience, showing readers the power of uncovering the truth even when it seems impossible.
Consumers can purchase “Secrets: The Dream Continues” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Secrets: The Dream Continues,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories