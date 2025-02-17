Robert Guertin’s Newly Released “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” is a Courageous Memoir
“I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Guertin is an insightful memoir that reflects on the challenges and victories in a faith-centered journey through mental health struggles, offering encouragement to others facing similar battles.
Wakefield, MA, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety”: a deeply personal account of overcoming mental health challenges with faith and perseverance. “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” is the creation of published author, Robert Guertin.
Guertin shares, “I understand both the trauma of the past and the fact that you continue to work through that trauma with the knowledge of God’s love and forgiveness. Your book is very helpful for others who can see how you have faced these enormous challenges. I am glad to be a small part of the healing process by helping you understand God’s love and provisions for recovery. We all need this since we are all wounded and broken by the ravages of living in a dying world. Thank God for Jesus and the life he provided by dying for us. Keep up the great work and keep fighting the fight of faith.
—Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Hollo
"It’s darkest before the dawn.
—Thomas Fuller 1650
"The Christian Church is not a hotel for Saints it is supposed to be a hospital for sinners.
—Bob Sciascia – Christian Counselor who gave me so much support.
"The author possesses a compelling testimony and a profound eagerness to connect with others. His intentions are truly admirable; they stem not from a pursuit of wealth or recognition, but from a heartfelt compassion to uplift and support individuals grappling with bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression. His candor and straightforward approach leave a lasting impression. His written words are set to offer comfort and direction to those enduring these mental health struggles, and also to enlighten those who care for affected loved ones. His spiritual conviction is uplifting, and his steadfast faith serves as his primary source of strength. The author has channeled his personal struggles with these conditions into a valuable resource for others seeking guidance.
-- Ken Hodgson”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Guertin’s new book presents an invaluable resource for readers seeking encouragement, perspective, and a renewed sense of hope.
Consumers can purchase “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Guertin’s new book presents an invaluable resource for readers seeking encouragement, perspective, and a renewed sense of hope.
