Robert Guertin’s Newly Released “I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” is a Courageous Memoir

“I Got Through: My Life as a Christian with Bipolar Depression and a High Degree of Anxiety” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Guertin is an insightful memoir that reflects on the challenges and victories in a faith-centered journey through mental health struggles, offering encouragement to others facing similar battles.