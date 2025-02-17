Patty Dahlke’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage and Second Chances

“The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patty Dahlke is a delightful children’s story inspired by real-life events that highlights the joy of rescue and the bond between animals and their humans.