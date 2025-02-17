Patty Dahlke’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage and Second Chances
“The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patty Dahlke is a delightful children’s story inspired by real-life events that highlights the joy of rescue and the bond between animals and their humans.
Glencoe, MN, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued”: a charming and inspiring story about a kitten’s life-changing journey. “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” is the creation of published author, Patty Dahlke, who grew up on a farm in Minnesota. She followed her dreams and became a veterinarian. Patty and her husband, Doug, own a small beef farm. They raised two children and are currently enjoying their first granddaughter. This story is based on the real adventures of their daughter’s cat, Precious.
Patty Dahlke shares, “Meet a little calico kitten who goes on an adventure that changes her life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patty Dahlke’s new book is an engaging and heartwarming story that introduces readers to a lovable kitten and the joy of rescue, making it a perfect addition to any children’s library.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
