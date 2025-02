Patty Dahlke’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” is a Heartwarming Tale of Courage and Second Chances

Glencoe, MN, February 17, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued”: a charming and inspiring story about a kitten’s life-changing journey. “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” is the creation of published author, Patty Dahlke, who grew up on a farm in Minnesota. She followed her dreams and became a veterinarian. Patty and her husband, Doug, own a small beef farm. They raised two children and are currently enjoying their first granddaughter. This story is based on the real adventures of their daughter’s cat, Precious.Patty Dahlke shares, “Meet a little calico kitten who goes on an adventure that changes her life.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patty Dahlke’s new book is an engaging and heartwarming story that introduces readers to a lovable kitten and the joy of rescue, making it a perfect addition to any children’s library.Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Precious, the Calico Kitten: Precious is Rescued,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.