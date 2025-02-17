Eugene Pace’s Newly Released "Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace" is a Powerful Memoir of Faith and Divine Redemption
“Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eugene Pace is an inspiring story that recounts the author’s incredible journey from adversity to redemption through faith and determination.
Aventura, FL, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace”: a moving personal testimony of transformation and grace. “Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace” is the creation of published author, Eugene Pace.
Eugene Pace shares, “Essentially, I was told that there were only two ways that I would return to the 'world.' America: it would be in a body bag or in chains on my way to spend twenty years in Fort Leavenworth prison. After eighteen months of their best efforts to make that happen, on October 16, 1971, I boarded the freedom bird without chains, without a scratch on my body, and with all of my body parts, never needing as much as a band-aid.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eugene Pace’s new book is an engaging reflection on the trials and tribulations that ultimately led to a profound personal and spiritual transformation. Through his gripping narrative, Pace highlights the power of faith, resilience, and God’s unwavering love.
Consumers can purchase “Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reborn, Redeemed, and Restored: The Testimony of Gene Pace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
