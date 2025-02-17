Mark Linen’s Newly Released "Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs" is a Thought-Provoking Poetic Exploration of Faith, Truth, and Spiritual Accountability
“Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Linen is a compelling collection of poetry that challenges Christians to stand firm in their faith, offering a powerful commentary on modern society through the lens of Scripture.
Georgetown, SC, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs”: a passionate and bold collection of poetry designed to inspire believers to reflect deeply on their faith, moral convictions, and the state of the world today. “Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs” is the creation of published author, Mark Linen, an American citizen who began writing after a personal tragedy. When looking for, and failing to find, a poem that would adequately express his grief at that time, he decided to attempt to write such a poem—a poem that anyone reading would immediately recognize both what he had written about and the person involved. Before this personal tragedy, he was neither a writer of nor a fan of poetry. And so he often thinks of himself as an accidental poet. Most of his writings are emotionally fueled and based on actual or current events. Admittedly a man of many imperfections, his writings are heavily influenced by Scripture.
Linen shares, “In today’s world, it is Christians who have gone into their closets. However, they haven’t gone there to pray but to hide. They honor God in words but not in deeds (Matthew 15:7–9). Instead, they seek out the lies (Psalm 4:2) of corrupt politicians and an even more corrupt mainstream media.
“CONTENDING FOR THE FAITH is a collection of poems meant to inspire and encourage those of the Christian faith. In a world and nation that seems determined to follow through on Zechariah 13:7.
“CONTENDING FOR THE FAITH attempts to remind Christians of what is at stake for our families and our nation and that our faith must transcend culture, politics, gender, and skin color. And in a nation that increasingly resembles the Babylon spoken of in Revelation 18:2–4.
“CONTENDING FOR THE FAITH hopes to get Christians to view the world through the lens of Scripture. We must understand that there comes a day of accountability (2 Corinthians 5:10) when we will either stand, even as we do now, with the left or with the right (Matthew 25:31–46).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Linen’s new book is a powerful call to action for Christians, urging them to step out of complacency and into a faith that is lived out boldly in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Contending for the Faith: Writing the Wrongs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
