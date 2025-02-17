Author Patrick McCormick’s New Book, "Lost in Alaska," is a Captivating Story That Follows One Man’s Journey of Self-Discovery During His Wild Adventures in Alaska
Recent release “Lost in Alaska” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Patrick McCormick is a riveting novel that follows Tim McMahon, a cocky young man sent to supervise a government survey in Alaska in the summer of 1975. However, Tim’s plans take a wild turn as he prioritizes fun over work, navigating a chaotic life while meeting a host of colorful characters.
Rochester, NY, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patrick McCormick, a loving husband and father who holds a master’s degree in English from Cornell and currently resides in Rochester, New York, with his wife, has completed his new book, “Lost in Alaska”: a compelling story of one young man’s journey to Alaska where he takes up a mundane government job, only to find himself experiencing the summer of a lifetime.
“In the summer of 1975, Tim McMahon, a cocky young man from back East, flew to Alaska to supervise a boring government survey,” writes McCormick. “Not surprisingly, he had other plans in mind, such as having a good time and pursuing what Alaska had to offer. To finish the survey on time, he’d resort to the kind of shortcuts he’d always taken. Tim jumped right into life out in The Great North, meeting a beautiful woman with an absent husband - all while letting his assistant do almost all of the work. Soon, his life was totally out of control.
“Enter a new cast of characters: Lenny, his goofy high school friend, whose stories were more outrageous than helpful; Katherine, his no nonsense assistant who wouldn’t let Tim get away with any shenanigans and Father Kevin, the excommunicated Catholic priest with some actually good advice. With their help, Tim started to turn things around and help others. But the most important question of all remains - did he finish that damn survey on time?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Patrick McCormick’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Tim's epic story of self-discovery, friendship, and humor. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Lost in Alaska” promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a satisfying conclusion that’s sure to have a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Lost in Alaska" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
