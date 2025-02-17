Author Patrick McCormick’s New Book, "Lost in Alaska," is a Captivating Story That Follows One Man’s Journey of Self-Discovery During His Wild Adventures in Alaska

Recent release “Lost in Alaska” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Patrick McCormick is a riveting novel that follows Tim McMahon, a cocky young man sent to supervise a government survey in Alaska in the summer of 1975. However, Tim’s plans take a wild turn as he prioritizes fun over work, navigating a chaotic life while meeting a host of colorful characters.