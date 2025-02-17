Author Derrick Woodard’s New Book "The Legend of Jesse Jammer 2: The Mayhem of Mississippi" is the Sequel Where the Lejeunes and Knoxes Reunite But so Does Jesser Jammer
Recent release “The Legend of Jesse Jammer 2: The Mayhem of Mississippi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Derrick Woodard is the second of the series, where a string of nearby grisly murders turns a nostalgic cabin trip into a fight for survival.
Richwood, TX, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Derrick Woodard has completed his new book, “The Legend of Jesse Jammer 2: The Mayhem of Mississippi”: a gripping follow up to the original, featuring the Lejeunes and Knox families reunite with old college and high school friends at the cabins in the woods to relieve the glory days but things take a sharp and grisly turn.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Derrick Woodard’s tense tale gets darker and more sinister as unbeknownst to the friends, authorities or anyone else around, a secret in the family has made everyone the target and prey of the malevolent specter known as Jesse Jammer.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Legend of Jesse Jammer 2: The Mayhem of Mississippi" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
