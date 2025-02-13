The Foushée Security and Compliance Compensation Survey Now Open – New Jobs Added for GSOC and Intelligence Analyst Roles
The Security and Compliance Compensation Survey offers invaluable insights into industry pay practices providing benchmarks with data from more than 90 organizations representing more than 15,000 security employees.
Raleigh, NC, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The past five years have seen a significant shift in the security landscape, largely influenced by a convergence of complex global factors. This complex environment has elevated security from a technical and operational function to a strategic imperative, driving unprecedented investment in human capital and technological capabilities.
The Foushee Surveys from ScottMadden provide compensation information about Security, Compliance, Environmental and Health & Safety positions for their clients. The survey has been conducted annually for the past 24 years; it offers invaluable insights into industry pay practices providing benchmarks with data from more than 90 organizations representing more than 15,000 security employees. Participant companies range in annual revenue from under $50 million to over $20 billion across 11 major industry segments.
The Foushée Security and Compliance Compensation Survey been expanded to include seven Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) and five Intelligence Analyst positions, bringing the total number of positions to 90.
The Security and Compliance survey job families include:
· Classified Security Projects
· Corporate Investigations
· Computer and Information Security
· Compliance and Ethics
· Console Operator
· Cybersecurity
· Domestic Security
· Emergency Preparedness
· Executive Protection
· Global Security Threat Analysis
· Global Security Operations Center
· Intelligence Analysis
· International Security
· Network Security
· Physical Security (Unarmed)
· Protective Forces (Armed)
· Regional / Business Unit Security
· Regulatory Compliance
· Security Clearance
· Security Systems and Training
Security leaders who desire fair compensation for their team should consider sending this information to their HR or compensation department since these are the staff groups that would fill out the survey for their organization.
To register to participate and learn more about the survey visit https://www.fousheesurvey.com/ or email foushee@scottmadden.com. Survey participation closes on April 4 and the results will be released on June 13.
About ScottMadden, Inc.
ScottMadden is a management consulting firm that delivers various consulting services, from strategic planning to implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. ScottMadden provides a strategic approach to security program development with services that include in-depth security program assessments, focused security service improvements, and strategies to strengthen security governance and oversight. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com.
The Foushee Surveys from ScottMadden provide compensation information about Security, Compliance, Environmental and Health & Safety positions for their clients. The survey has been conducted annually for the past 24 years; it offers invaluable insights into industry pay practices providing benchmarks with data from more than 90 organizations representing more than 15,000 security employees. Participant companies range in annual revenue from under $50 million to over $20 billion across 11 major industry segments.
The Foushée Security and Compliance Compensation Survey been expanded to include seven Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) and five Intelligence Analyst positions, bringing the total number of positions to 90.
The Security and Compliance survey job families include:
· Classified Security Projects
· Corporate Investigations
· Computer and Information Security
· Compliance and Ethics
· Console Operator
· Cybersecurity
· Domestic Security
· Emergency Preparedness
· Executive Protection
· Global Security Threat Analysis
· Global Security Operations Center
· Intelligence Analysis
· International Security
· Network Security
· Physical Security (Unarmed)
· Protective Forces (Armed)
· Regional / Business Unit Security
· Regulatory Compliance
· Security Clearance
· Security Systems and Training
Security leaders who desire fair compensation for their team should consider sending this information to their HR or compensation department since these are the staff groups that would fill out the survey for their organization.
To register to participate and learn more about the survey visit https://www.fousheesurvey.com/ or email foushee@scottmadden.com. Survey participation closes on April 4 and the results will be released on June 13.
About ScottMadden, Inc.
ScottMadden is a management consulting firm that delivers various consulting services, from strategic planning to implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. ScottMadden provides a strategic approach to security program development with services that include in-depth security program assessments, focused security service improvements, and strategies to strengthen security governance and oversight. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com.
Contact
ScottMaddenContact
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
Katie Briel
919-781-4191
scottmadden.com
Categories