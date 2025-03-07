New York Entrepreneur Pamela Bodley Releases New Book, "Job Interviewing Strategies for Teens"

Pamela Bodley, a prominent entrepreneur and youth career expert, has released a new book, "Job Interviewing Strategies for Teens," now available on Amazon. Targeted at youth aged 14-24, the book addresses a critical gap in workforce prep by equipping young people with essential job interview strategies. It also helps youth transition from school to work by building confidence, improving communication and fostering professionalism. It aims to prepare youth to compete in the workforce.