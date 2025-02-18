Author James Cottage’s New Book, "1,001 Haikus to Start With," is a Collection of Haikus and Ruminations Drawn Upon the Author’s Career as a Teacher in New York City

Recent release “1,001 Haikus to Start With: An Honest Attempt to Explain the Teaching Profession” from Page Publishing author James Cottage is a thought-provoking and compelling assortment of haikus and reflections that provide insight into the world of education, all pulling from the author’s own experiences working as a teacher in New York City’s public school system.