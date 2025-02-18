Author James Cottage’s New Book, "1,001 Haikus to Start With," is a Collection of Haikus and Ruminations Drawn Upon the Author’s Career as a Teacher in New York City
Recent release “1,001 Haikus to Start With: An Honest Attempt to Explain the Teaching Profession” from Page Publishing author James Cottage is a thought-provoking and compelling assortment of haikus and reflections that provide insight into the world of education, all pulling from the author’s own experiences working as a teacher in New York City’s public school system.
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Cottage, an elementary school teacher in New York City, has completed his new book, “1,001 Haikus to Start With: An Honest Attempt to Explain the Teaching Profession”: an eye-opening series that blends together humor and sincerity as it invites readers to journey into the world of New York City’s educators to see what they truly deal with day in and day out.
In “1,001 Haikus to Start With,” author James Cottage uses a form of poetry anyone could write to describe teaching as only he can. Spanning over twenty years in the country’s largest public school system, Cottage shares the day-to-day thoughts and feelings that race through his mind while meeting the needs of dozens of schoolchildren all at once, also while explaining how issues like bureaucratic politics, high stakes testing, and navigating the coronavirus affected his mental health. As uplifting as it is frustrating, funny as it is contemplative, “1,001 Haikus to Start With” is for anyone who cares about American education.
Published by Page Publishing, James Cottage’s enthralling series holds a critical lens for school leaders, all while acknowledging his own vulnerabilities and shortcomings as an educator. Brutally honest yet stubbornly optimistic, “1,001 Haikus to Start With” describes the gravity of teaching in New York City with the lightheartedness of haikus, resulting in a uniquely original work that promises to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “1,001 Haikus to Start With: An Honest Attempt to Explain the Teaching Profession” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
