Author Dorothy Angkahan’s New Book “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” Tells the Captivating Story of a Young Girl on a Goodwill Mission to Save the Oppressed
Recent release “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” from Page Publishing author Dorothy Angkahan is a riveting novel that centers around Arabella, a young girl, heiress of the Wellington dynasty, who is sent off on a goodwill mission to help oppressed people around the world. In this latest adventure, Arabella and her new companion must find seven keys that God will use to perform His miracle to remove the curse.
Eugene, OR, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Angkahan, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who currently resides in Eugene, Oregon, has completed her new book, “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens”: if they hope to stop a horrific curse plaguing the southern part of the kingdom, where the companion is from.
“Arabella is off on her second journey to help people who are oppressed in the world,” writes Angkahan. “The child doesn’t know where her next journey is taking her, but she is looking forward to more adventures and to help others if she can. When Arabella is finally transported to another faraway land, she becomes astonished about her second goodwill mission to help people from a dire situation because she must go with her new companion, whom Arabella will meet in her second journey, and they must travel around the world to collect the seven keys from the seven maidens. Afterward, Arabella and her companion return where her companion is from to free the people there from a devastating curse that has plagued the land, the king’s southern part of his kingdom.
“While the two girls travel to each maiden’s territory, they’re faced with perils and trials on the way. So no one can say that the girls don’t have their hands full; yet during their goodwill mission, they’ll meet wonderful people of foreign tongues and cultures, between the maidens’ territories. Also, Arabella and her companion will develop a meaningful relationship with each other that’s binding for life. They both have strong faith for their age; but they would have to because without faith and divine intervention, their goodwill mission won’t be successful. This, Arabella learned from her first journey and more so in this second journey.
“One thing the girls will have in common, with their perils and trials, they both will see their faith grow, and through perseverance, they both will gain wisdom yet maintaining humility and a heart of charity on the way. If Arabella is thinking her first and previous journey was overwhelming, then she’ll surely find this second journey surpasses her first, with amazing and incomprehensible adventures and perils on the way, so her and new companion’s faith may be tested. Thus, with each goodwill mission, her faith will grow stronger, and the values she learns from her journeys are, indeed, preparing her to rule wisely and justly—as baroness of the Wellington dynasty someday.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dorothy Angkahan’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Arabella and her companion through every trial and test that lies in their way. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
