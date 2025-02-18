Author Dorothy Angkahan’s New Book “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” Tells the Captivating Story of a Young Girl on a Goodwill Mission to Save the Oppressed

Recent release “Adventures of Arabella and the Seven Maidens” from Page Publishing author Dorothy Angkahan is a riveting novel that centers around Arabella, a young girl, heiress of the Wellington dynasty, who is sent off on a goodwill mission to help oppressed people around the world. In this latest adventure, Arabella and her new companion must find seven keys that God will use to perform His miracle to remove the curse.