Author Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah MS, PE’s New Book, “Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience,” is an Insightful Guide to Navigating One’s College Years

Recent release “Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience: A User-Friendly Guide” from Page Publishing author Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah MS, PE is an insightful exploration of how best to utilize one’s time in college to set themselves up for a successful future, from choosing a school to preparing for what comes beyond graduation.