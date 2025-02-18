Author Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah MS, PE’s New Book, “Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience,” is an Insightful Guide to Navigating One’s College Years
Recent release “Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience: A User-Friendly Guide” from Page Publishing author Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah MS, PE is an insightful exploration of how best to utilize one’s time in college to set themselves up for a successful future, from choosing a school to preparing for what comes beyond graduation.
Apex, NC, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah has completed his new book, “Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience: A User-Friendly Guide”: a stirring and eye-opening look at how one’s college years can be a critical time for preparing for the rest of one’s life, leading them down a path of success.
Born in Berlin, Germany, and raised in Ghana (West Africa), Author Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah MS, PE has dedicated a large part of his adult life to inspiring, motivating, and encouraging people of all ages and walks of life, especially college students. He has earned several degrees, including a master of structural engineering, Master of Quality Engineering (industrial engineering), and Doctor of Civil Engineering. Although being in academia is his primary career now, he is still an independent consultant, holding professional licenses in Florida, Michigan, as well as North Carolina.
“With all the many books available covering the ins and outs of getting a college education, why select this one?” writes Dr. O’Riordan-Adjah. “First of all, it’s one of the most comprehensive books of its kind, covering every conceivable topic – from selecting the college that’s right for you, to preparing for life after graduation and finding your first job.
“Next, this is a reference volume you will want to keep on your bookshelf as you progress through each year of college. It’s also a timeless volume, in the sense that you will want to pass it down to your children when they are in your shoes and facing the challenges of getting their own college education.
“Finally, this is a book that can help anyone who is attending college, thinking about it, or planning for it. Parents can also gain insight by perusing this book, giving them an understanding of what college is like today. Even if they attended college themselves, they might read some things that will surprise them. Times have changed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Chris Apoder O’Riordan-Adjah MS, PE’s educational guide will explore topics such as academic resources, advice on navigating social and academic challenges that may arise, and personal stories from the author’s own experiences as an international student. Expertly paced and highly informative, Dr. O’Riordan-Adjah’s guide is the perfect resource for anyone planning on or already attending college to ensure the years are not wasted.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Getting the Most Out of Your College Experience: A User-Friendly Guide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
