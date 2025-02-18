Author Alycia Miller’s New Book, “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series,” is a Charming Series of Stories All About the Importance of Self-Love and Acceptance
Recent release “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series” from Page Publishing author Alycia Miller follows Logan, a unique rabbit who believes no one wants to be friends with him because of his appearance. But when he decides to try and make friends, Logan discovers an important lesson about celebrating one’s differences and accepting others for who they are.
Elizabethtown, PA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alycia Miller, who enjoys knitting, painting, and supporting the Joyful Heart Foundation, has completed her new book, “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series”: a heartfelt collection of short stories designed to promote self-love and acceptance in young readers as they follow a rabbit named Logan who attempts to find friends.
“‘Unlikely Friendships’ follows Logan, a unique rabbit that does not like his appearance and thinks no one wants to be friends with him,” writes Miller. “He goes to bed one night dreaming of making friends. In the morning, he decides to go out of his burrow and explore the garden to try to make friends. He comes across a few characters that are different in appearance just like him and forms a friendship, realizing we should love ourselves and others despite our differences.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alycia Miller’s enthralling series is an empowering read that celebrates the beauty in diversity and affirms the message that a person’s appearance does not define their worth. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Unlikely Friendships” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression about the importance of self-love and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Unlikely Friendships’ follows Logan, a unique rabbit that does not like his appearance and thinks no one wants to be friends with him,” writes Miller. “He goes to bed one night dreaming of making friends. In the morning, he decides to go out of his burrow and explore the garden to try to make friends. He comes across a few characters that are different in appearance just like him and forms a friendship, realizing we should love ourselves and others despite our differences.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alycia Miller’s enthralling series is an empowering read that celebrates the beauty in diversity and affirms the message that a person’s appearance does not define their worth. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Unlikely Friendships” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression about the importance of self-love and acceptance.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories