Author Alycia Miller’s New Book, “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series,” is a Charming Series of Stories All About the Importance of Self-Love and Acceptance

Recent release “Unlikely Friendships: The Adventure Series” from Page Publishing author Alycia Miller follows Logan, a unique rabbit who believes no one wants to be friends with him because of his appearance. But when he decides to try and make friends, Logan discovers an important lesson about celebrating one’s differences and accepting others for who they are.