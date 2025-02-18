Author Frank T. Whalen’s New Book, "Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance," Presents Readers with a Winning Game Plan to Fight Against One’s Doubt in Life
Recent release “Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance: Your Winning Game Plan for Making Your Calling and Election Sure!” from Covenant Books author Frank T. Whalen is an insightful guide to help readers conquer their doubts and other trials keeping them from finding the assurance they need to forge ahead and create their own destiny.
Saxonburg, PA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frank T. Whalen, a loving husband and father of four who has over thirty years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry and coaching football at the college and high school levels, has completed his new book, “Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance: Your Winning Game Plan for Making Your Calling and Election Sure!”: a powerful look at how one can overcome their struggles with doubt and assurance in order to regain control of their path in life.
In “Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance,” author Frank T. Whalen deftly weaves in the work of giants in the fields of theology, philosophy, psychiatry, and psychology as he identifies the root causes of assurance-doubt and explains how struggles with assurance may become a devastating and long-lasting problem. More importantly, as the title suggests, he also reveals how these obstacles to assurance can be overcome.
“The primary goal of this book is to provide a thorough understanding of the root causes of assurance-doubt, and how to gain victory over it,” writes Whalen. “The subtitle of this book is ‘Your Winning Game Plan for Making Your Calling and Election Sure!’ I played and coached football for many years and received and developed hundreds of game plans for the opponents we faced. In thinking about how to effectively organize my research, and an overarching theme to tie it all together, I decided to stick with what I knew!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank T. Whalen’s new book is a thorough, logical, and practical manual that readers will easily be able to integrate into their everyday lives, providing the tools and advice one needs in order to rise above the doubts they may hold within to embrace the power that assurance can bring to one’s life.
Readers can purchase “Overcoming the Five Obstacles to Assurance: Your Winning Game Plan for Making Your Calling and Election Sure!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
