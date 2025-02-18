Author Decarsta L. Sims’s New Book, "Poetic Miracles," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Explores the Various Miracles That Occurred Throughout the Bible

Recent release “Poetic Miracles” from Covenant Books author Decarsta L. Sims is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems that takes readers on a journey through the many miracles that happen within the Bible. From Genesis to the Holy Gospels and beyond, each entry celebrates the glory of God’s intervention and promise of salvation.