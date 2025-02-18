Author Decarsta L. Sims’s New Book, "Poetic Miracles," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Explores the Various Miracles That Occurred Throughout the Bible
Recent release “Poetic Miracles” from Covenant Books author Decarsta L. Sims is a compelling and thought-provoking series of poems that takes readers on a journey through the many miracles that happen within the Bible. From Genesis to the Holy Gospels and beyond, each entry celebrates the glory of God’s intervention and promise of salvation.
Winston-Salem, NC, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Decarsta L. Sims, a servant of God and a believer in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has completed their new book, “Poetic Miracles”: a heartfelt and enthralling series of poems that captures the many miraculous occurrences that take place through the Bible, revealing God’s incredible love and glory with each turn of the page.
“This book was written under the inspiration of God and the guidance of his Holy Spirit,” writes Sims. “The intended purpose of this publication is to take each reader on a poetic journey of some of the greatest miracles ever recorded. Through poetry, this book will take the readers from Genesis, the beginning of the Bible, through Jesus’s time and his ministry of salvation, to the last recorded miracle of the Holy Bible. It is also intended to introduce new readers to God’s Word and to remind experienced Bible readers of just how awesome the creator was, is, and will forever be. More importantly, it is intended to glorify God and to bring awareness and glory to God’s name.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Decarsta L. Sims’s new book will inspire readers to open themselves up to the power of the Lord and his blessings that occur around them each and every day. Deeply personal and stirring, “Poetic Miracles” is sure to encourage readers to forge a relationship with God and look to him during times of struggle to see them through.
Readers can purchase “Poetic Miracles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
