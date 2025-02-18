Author William Bisbing’s New Book, "Sisters in Waiting," is a Poignant Story of Two Women Who Share a Powerful Bond and a Shared Life Despite Not Being Sisters by Blood

Recent release “Sisters in Waiting” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing is a stirring novel that centers around the lives of Claire and Ginger, two women who share an inexplicable bond despite not being actual sisters. As they navigate their own lives, their paths mirror one another, though oftentimes diverging into completely different consequences.