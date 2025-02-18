Author William Bisbing’s New Book, "Sisters in Waiting," is a Poignant Story of Two Women Who Share a Powerful Bond and a Shared Life Despite Not Being Sisters by Blood
Recent release “Sisters in Waiting” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing is a stirring novel that centers around the lives of Claire and Ginger, two women who share an inexplicable bond despite not being actual sisters. As they navigate their own lives, their paths mirror one another, though oftentimes diverging into completely different consequences.
Hudson, MI, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William Bisbing has completed his new book, “Sisters in Waiting”: a compelling tale of two women whose lives are inextricably bound together, following their individual struggles and triumphs as well as the stories of their own families.
“This is a true story of two women who were not sisters by blood but ‘sisters in waiting’ in their lifetimes,” writes Bisbing. “Both shared a bond of trust, love, and respect throughout living almost a century on this earth. The families they raised, one good and one bad. The trials and tribulations of their lives and those of their families. They faced head on their successes and failures, supporting each other all the while. The price they had to pay. In some cases, they considered giving forgiveness to others while never forgetting what was done to them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Bisbing’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Claire and Ginger’s journeys through life, discovering how their small differences lead to larger rifts between them. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Sisters in Waiting” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Sisters in Waiting” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
