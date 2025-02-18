Author Terry Vandermark’s New Book, "In the Valley of Megiddo," Centers Around Mankind’s Last Stand Against a Supercomputer That Has Taken Control of the World
Recent release “In the Valley of Megiddo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Terry Vandermark is a gripping novel set in a dystopian future where a supercomputer known as EXCALIBER has taken over the world and plans to eliminate nearly all of humanity. Desperate to survive, mankind must find a messiah who can oppose EXCALIBER before it’s too late.
Ypsilanti, MI, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terry Vandermark has completed his new book, “In the Valley of Megiddo”: a poignant and compelling tale that follows mankind’s search for a special individual who is destined to save them all from the oppressive control of a supercomputer that has taken over the Earth and plans to eliminate nearly all humans.
“The supercomputer EXCALIBER has, in four short years, mastered every facet of human lives, frugally parceling out meager resources and shunting individual freedoms,” writes Vandermark. “The machine, assuming owning all human destiny and endeavor, has determined to eliminate 90% of the human population, and 99% of her leadership. The computer has uprooted and crippled the last manifestations of capitalist democracies and subjugates the citizenry with an ambitious global Communist empire and a fanatical Muslim Caliphate.
“The last hope for mankind is the ‘Messiah,’ one man who can lead the faithful Christians, Jews, and Muslims, against a soulless machine. The selfless, incorruptible, resolved, zealots of each faith are represented. A Muslim ER doctor and recent mother, a former U.S. President, who is Jewish, and an exceptionally skilled and fearless ‘dishonorably discharged’ warrior Christian, together with a desperate, scheming man with a personal vendetta, who identifies as the ‘AntiChrist,’ characterize the full, varied human front opposing EXCALIBER. Can the lone ‘Messiah,’ together with the billions who uphold and believe in him prove victorious over the supercomputer?
“The day is set for Christ’s return. The opponent is formidable and relentless, having not once been defeated. As the Christians, Jews, and Muslims overcome their prolonged differences and assemble for the Last Battle, in the valley of Meggido, the ‘Messiah,’ a man the computer has no data on, must emerge and swiftly and completely meet EXCALIBER’s prowess and challenge and defeat it. Can the ‘Messiah,’ together with the best of mankind, end the computer’s reign and save humanity?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terry Vandermark’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on humanity’s last stand against EXCALIBER. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “In the Valley of Megiddo” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “In the Valley of Megiddo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
