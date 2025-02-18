Author Terry Vandermark’s New Book, "In the Valley of Megiddo," Centers Around Mankind’s Last Stand Against a Supercomputer That Has Taken Control of the World

Recent release “In the Valley of Megiddo” from Newman Springs Publishing author Terry Vandermark is a gripping novel set in a dystopian future where a supercomputer known as EXCALIBER has taken over the world and plans to eliminate nearly all of humanity. Desperate to survive, mankind must find a messiah who can oppose EXCALIBER before it’s too late.