Dalton Y. Hailstrom’s New Book, "Dreamer," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Teen’s Attempts to Prevent the Prophetic Visions He Has from Coming True
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dalton Y. Hailstrom, who has a fascination with the world of horror, has completed his most recent book, “Dreamer”: a riveting tale that centers around a high schooler who finds himself having visions of the future in his dreams. Desperate to stop these tragic events from occurring, he does everything in his power to keep them from becoming reality.
“Imagine the best dream and worst nightmare that you’ve ever dreamt. Now imagine both of them actually happening,” writes Hailstrom.
“Anthony Kingston is a clinically depressed high school student who starts to find that everything he dreams comes true exactly how he dreams it. Every conversation, every action, every fragrance that he smells, and every sensation that he feels in a dream is later found to be a glimpse of reality that he saw ahead of time. Feeling completely alone in the world, Anthony finds love and a hope for his future in the form of a beautiful girl named Jamie, who happens to be the older sister of Anthony’s best and only friend, Damon.
“Take a journey into this horrific tragedy and follow Anthony through the greatest and worst moments of his life.
“Our story begins with Anthony’s first premonitory dream about Jamie, where he quickly finds that every single detail of that dream comes true. Though this occurrence is mortifying in the most exciting way possible, he sees everything that’s happening as beautiful and wonderful…until his dreams turn to nightmares. In a desperate attempt to preserve life, Anthony tries to stop his dreams from turning into reality as he experiences a rapid decline in his mental health and his ability to decipher between what’s real and what’s not.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dalton Y. Hailstrom’s book is inspired by true events and dreams that the author experienced and promises to transport readers as they follow along on Anthony’s journey to prevent his visions from occurring. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Dreamer” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Dreamer” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
