Yvette Roland’s New Book, “They Never Wanted Me to Wake Up to My Anointing,” is a Powerful Memoir That Explores How the Author Discovered Her True God-Given Path in Life
Cut & Shoot, TX, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Yvette Roland, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “They Never Wanted Me to Wake Up to My Anointing”: a poignant and stirring account that follows the author as she discovers her true spirituality despite her struggles, as well as the path in life for which God planned for her.
“My story is a true story of what has happened throughout my life,” writes Roland. “I was never supposed to wake up to my divinity. God had another plan for my life, and I am forever grateful for his grace and mercy.
“This book talks about the ups and downs in my life. It also shares the power of the divine in our life. Spiritual warfare is really going on, and I never had any idea of the length to what people will do until God woke me up, amen.”
Published by Fulton Books, Yvette Roland’s book is a compelling tribute to the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of life’s most challenging moments and struggles. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Roland shares her story with the hope of guiding others who have been through spiritual warfare towards the beautiful life that God intends for them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “They Never Wanted Me to Wake Up to My Anointing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
