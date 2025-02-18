Hunter W. McDaniel’s New Book, "Brooks' Heart," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Help an Old Friend Mend His Cold Heart and Return to His True Self
Evansville, WY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hunter W. McDaniel, who was raised in Wyoming, where he developed a passion for writing at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Brooks' Heart”: a compelling novel that centers around Buck Brooks, who must do everything he can to help one man return to his former self before he becomes lost to the cold darkness in his heart.
“Clark Young’s good heart was never meant to grow so cold,” writes McDaniel. “Years of mistreatment from everyone he knew, including his wife that he loved dearly, became unbearable. In a heap of rage, Young quickly turned from being one of Milhound’s kindest people to becoming the most brutal outlaw in Wyoming.
“Howard Trout, a selfish, lifelong enemy of Young, sets out after him to collect the new price over his head. What Howard doesn’t know is Young has teamed up with a ruthless outlaw who will do anything to stop that from happening.
“It is hard for Buck Brooks and his crew to decipher who the real bad guy of the story is, but they are determined to locate Young, convince him to give up his new found lifestyle, and reunite with the old version of himself. In a bloody quest for justice, Brooks’s heart will see the saddest reality he has ever known.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hunter W. McDaniel’s book will transport readers as they follow Brooks on his ultimate journey of helping Young find redemption and peace from the rage within. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Brooks’ Heart” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Brooks' Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
