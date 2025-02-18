J. Kendall Horton Sr.’s New Book, "The Atom and the Molecule," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Introduce Young Readers to the Wonderful World of Chemistry
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. Kendall Horton Sr., a proud US Navy and US Army veteran who worked as a certified project management professional for nearly twenty years, has completed his most recent book, “The Atom and the Molecule”: a captivating story that centers around a molecule named Mia and an atom named Andy, who bond together to create something very important for life on Earth.
“In the magical world of chemistry, two unlikely companions, Mia and Andy, found each other and discovered the power of unity,” writes Horton Sr. “Mia, a lively molecule made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, loved to dance and bring joy to those around her. Andy, a shy and reserved single oxygen atom, possessed a powerful presence that could bond with other atoms to create something magical and essential for life.
“Join Mia and Andy on their journey of discovery and collaboration in this enchanting tale of friendship and cooperation in the captivating world of chemistry. Discover the magic of working together and creating something truly amazing in ‘The Atom and the Molecule,’”
Published by Fulton Books, J. Kendall Horton Sr.’s book will help young readers gain an appreciation for the world of chemistry as well as an understanding of how atoms are the building blocks of life itself. With colorful artwork to help bring Horton Sr.’s story to life, “The Atom and the Molecule” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a wonderful addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Atom and the Molecule” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories