Jacobe Munsell and Bobbi Sutherland’s New Book, "Early Morning Dreams From Late Night Rises," is a Poignant Collection of Poems Exploring the Three Stages of Life
Bunker Hill, IN, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Jacobe Munsell and Bobbi Sutherland have completed their most recent book, “Early Morning Dreams From Late Night Rises”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of poetry and ruminations that take readers through the three stages of life, exploring the trials and triumphs that everyone may face on their own journey.
Born in Sarasota, Florida, author Bobbi Sutherland wrote short stories and poetry throughout grade school but really enjoyed writing research papers during her undergraduate years at the University of South Florida. She currently holds a BA in psychology and welding certifications. Her next goal is to complete a master’s in forensic psychology, and her hobbies include traveling, hiking, and photography.
Author Jacobe Munsell was born in Flint, Michigan, and currently resides in Lafayette, Indiana. He started writing poems and song lyrics when he was ten years old and loves art in all its forms. His hobbies include riding motorcycles and practicing historical European martial arts. He also enjoys Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons.
“Life can change in ways we may not anticipate,” share Munsell and Sutherland. “These changes are expressed in our own ways, though not always understood by others. Understanding the highs, lows, and all-around adventures of life at any stage is something genuinely considered in each of these works, from people who have experienced the highest and lowest points someone can imagine. Many of the pieces are written as these changes were happening, as the thoughts crossed our minds, even in the middle of the night or in the early morning.
“This book is divided into three parts, representing the beginnings and ends of the stages of life through a short collection of poetry. This includes very real struggles with mental health and the simple joys that life can bring from the little things anyone experiences. The things not often talked about enough except among close friends and family, especially when we feel the most alone sitting at home. These fleeting moments may be all someone needs to continue on through the journey, and it is hoped this poetry book will help those in need of those moments.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jacobe Munsell and Bobbi Sutherland’s book is a riveting series that will capture the hearts and minds of readers with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Early Morning Dreams From Late Night Rises” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Early Morning Dreams From Late Night Rises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
