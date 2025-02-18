Queendeborah’s Newly Released “I am GOD’S SONshine!: EYE DON’T CARE!” is an Inspiring Work That Encourages Readers to Embrace God’s Light and Live Boldly in Faith
“I am GOD’S SONshine!: EYE DON’T CARE!” from Christian Faith Publishing author QueenDeborah gives a powerful book of daily reflections and quotes that inspire readers to walk in God’s light, embrace His grace, and live boldly in His love.
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I am GOD’S SONshine!: EYE DON’T CARE!” an empowering book that encourages readers to walk in God’s light and live free through His grace and favor, is the creation of published author, QueenDeborah.
QueenDeborah shares, “QueenDeborah believes this third book reflects what GOD ALMIGHTY, KING JESUS, has always desired for HIS children and disciples to be—that is HIS LIGHT and HIS SONshine in the earth! 'But if we walk in light as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of JESUS CHRIST his Son cleanseth us from all sin' (1 John 1:7 KJV). We are to walk in fellowship and relationship with KING JESUS in HIS LIGHT and walk free because of HIS BLOOD! NO matter the sin, the BLOOD of JESUS WINS!
“It’s your total YES and surrender to GOD that brings you into the true LIGHT of GOD! QueenDeborah’s books bring salvation, healing, deliverance, and most importantly, a changed mindset to men and women across the world! May they reach the millions, billions, and trillions in KING JESUS’s name!
“QueenDeborah unfolds and shares her daily quotes that are authentic, transparent, and vibrant epiphanies that GOD ALMIGHTY, KING JESUS, has given her! Again, these date back to the year 2002. And yes, these were beautifully given to help detour a lot of mishaps and some overlooked!
“'He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her' (John 8:7 KJV). This is what KING JESUS said when people wanted to condemn a woman caught in an act of adultery! But they all had dirty hands, feet, and minds; and the only clean person who could cast a stone was KING JESUS. But HE showed GRACE, MERCY, and the theme of this book: LOVING FAVOUR!
“After reading this book, may you declare, 'I am GOD’S SONshine! Eye Don’t Care!' To fully serve GOD and to be HIS SONshine in the earth (a reflection of HIM), you cannot please HIM and people at the same time! You choose whom you desire to let SHINE. I choose to be GOD’S SONshine!
“'For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the LORD: walk as children of light' (Ephesians 5:8).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, QueenDeborah’s new book continues to empower and inspire readers to embrace their true identity in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “I am GOD’S SONshine!: EYE DON’T CARE!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I am GOD’S SONshine!: EYE DON’T CARE!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
