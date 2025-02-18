Edward O’Neal Bowen’s Newly Released "Dragon Beneath the Purple and Scarlet Mask" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and the Signs of the End Times
“Dragon Beneath the Purple and Scarlet Mask: Rise of the Antichrist” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward O’Neal Bowen is a compelling and deeply researched analysis of the world’s shifting spiritual, political, and social landscapes in light of biblical prophecy. This insightful work offers readers a sobering look at the rise of the Antichrist and the global events leading to his reign.
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dragon Beneath the Purple and Scarlet Mask: Rise of the Antichrist,” a powerful and meticulously researched examination of modern events through the lens of prophecy, is the creation of published author, Edward O’Neal Bowen.
Edward O’Neal Bowen shares, “Something in our world has gone terribly awry, leaving many wondering what on earth is going on. The fact is over recent decades, as the world slept spiritually, a subtle metaphysical shift has taken place in societies spanning the globe, altering both human and planetary behavior. This paradigm shift has left in its wake a planet in peril, filled with hostility, volatility, excessive immorality, and erratic weather patterns, disrupting even the current world order.
“Across the globe, we now witness a pervasive godless culture of idolatry, materialism, human greed, incivility, senseless violence, wars, tribalism, gender inequality, racial disparity, and political correctness. These have all but stifled civil discourse, thereby accelerating the systematic deterioration of traditional cultural and social norms. Toss in a volatile global economy along with corrupt human institutions of church and state and what we have left is a world system of operation teetering on the brink of catastrophic collapse. What we are now experiencing is a prophesied process of social, moral, political, planetary and socio-economic disorder.
“With every spinning news cycle, we are given a constant, sobering reminder of Earth’s new reality, and an eschatological foretaste of that which now emerges before our very eyes. Perhaps you, too, have sensed this radical sea change in today’s uncertain and ever-evolving world. Certainly, you are not alone in this observation. For most people, today’s world is but a mere shadow of the place we experienced as children and were hoping to be a part of as adults. Suffice it to say, our world is currently undergoing a major transformation, a rebirth of sorts, as it makes ready for the prophesied inauguration and global occupation of Earth’s final despot ruler, the prince of darkness himself, called, the Antichrist. So what does this all mean for today’s world? Where does one turn for credible answers and helpful instruction? In a world filled with mendacity, truth is oftentimes lost in a world of spin, making it difficult if not altogether impossible to differentiate between what’s real and what’s not. Yet, if truth is what you seek, then Dragon Beneath the Purple and Scarlet Mask was written specifically with you in mind. Come now and learn the truth behind the unprecedented and unpredictable times in which we now live. Indeed, you are most blessed. For many prophets and righteous people from ancient times desired to see what your eyes are about to see and did not see it, and to hear what your ears are about to hear and did not hear it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward O’Neal Bowen’s new book provides a powerful and timely analysis of world events, urging readers to seek biblical wisdom in the face of growing uncertainty. Bowen’s work is a must-read for those looking to understand the deeper spiritual implications of modern-day crises.
Consumers can purchase “Dragon Beneath the Purple and Scarlet Mask: Rise of the Antichrist” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dragon Beneath the Purple and Scarlet Mask: Rise of the Antichrist,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
