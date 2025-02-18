Raquel G.’s Newly Released "This Is Not My Mother" is a Deeply Personal and Empowering Exploration of Overcoming Emotional Trauma
“This Is Not My Mother: (I Was Raised by a Narcissistic Mom and Didn’t Know It)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raquel G. is a poignant and eye-opening memoir that sheds light on the often-overlooked impact of maternal narcissism. Through personal experiences and hard-won wisdom, Raquel G. offers support, validation, and encouragement to those struggling with similar relationships.
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “This Is Not My Mother: (I Was Raised by a Narcissistic Mom and Didn’t Know It)”: a compelling and heartfelt narrative that delves into the realities of being raised by a narcissistic parent. “This Is Not My Mother: (I Was Raised by a Narcissistic Mom and Didn’t Know It)” is the creation of published author, Raquel G., who was born and raised in Louisiana. She has a daughter and two grand dogs. In her spare time, Raquel G. loves to dance, to travel, and is currently learning to play the piano. She completed her education in both social work and paralegal studies.
Raquel G. shares, “Dealing with narcissism is a painful and lonely thing to endure. Most people are aware of narcissism as experienced in romantic relationships, where either party exhibits narcissistic traits of having low empathy, exaggerated sense of entitlement, or has an inability to admit making mistakes.
“The instinct may be to leave that romantic partner because no one deserves to be in a relationship that lacks mutual love and respect. It’s difficult navigating that type of narcissism, but what if the narcissist in your life happens to be your mother. What then?
“Society insist that mothers are great and tells you that she is your closest confidant. You see things differently. You know that your mother has not shown love for you nor has she treated you very well.
“This Is Not My Mother is a must-read for the daughter who identifies as the scapegoat of the family. This book will encourage and help you realize you are not alone in this matter. Society says you are crazy for feeling the way you do about your mother. This book exposes the truth that society is not ready to accept. The bottom line is that your mother is not the most important person in your life—you are!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raquel G.’s new book provides an essential resource for individuals seeking clarity, healing, and the courage to reclaim their self-worth.
Consumers can purchase “This Is Not My Mother: (I Was Raised by a Narcissistic Mom and Didn’t Know It)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Is Not My Mother: (I Was Raised by a Narcissistic Mom and Didn’t Know It),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
