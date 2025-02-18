Raquel G.’s Newly Released "This Is Not My Mother" is a Deeply Personal and Empowering Exploration of Overcoming Emotional Trauma

“This Is Not My Mother: (I Was Raised by a Narcissistic Mom and Didn’t Know It)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raquel G. is a poignant and eye-opening memoir that sheds light on the often-overlooked impact of maternal narcissism. Through personal experiences and hard-won wisdom, Raquel G. offers support, validation, and encouragement to those struggling with similar relationships.