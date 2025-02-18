Clifton Perry’s Newly Released "Pen’s On Fire: The Multiple Personalities of a Poet" is a Powerful Exploration of Mental Health and Creativity Through Poetry
“Pen’s On Fire: The Multiple Personalities of a Poet” from Christian Faith Publishing by author Clifton Perry is an evocative collection of poetry inspired by the author’s journey with mental illness, self-discovery, and faith, offering readers encouragement and insight.
New York, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Pen’s On Fire: The Multiple Personalities of a Poet,” a poignant and impactful anthology that delves into the complexities of mental health, creativity, and personal growth, is the creation of published author, Clifton Perry.
Clifton Perry shares, “Soon after my incarceration at San Quentin prison for a capital offense, I was diagnosed as suffering from bipolar and borderline personality disorder. Later, I was also diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. After being told this news, instead of rejecting this analysis, I decided to embrace my mental illness and do all I could to become aware of how important mental wellness is for me and for others too. This decision resulted in my confronting many of my past behaviors.
“One day, while doing some writing exercises in prison, I began to notice some of the works I had written, and I thought to myself, Cliff, man, your pen is on fire like it has flames shooting off the paper! It was at this moment that I decided not to shy away from my mental illness, but embrace it in a creative direction, and I started collecting my poems for possible publication. Looking over the wide range of poetry. I chose to title my work Pens on Fire: The Multiple Personalities of a Poet. Realizing that society often views mental illness as a stigma, I began to believe that I could use my experiences to help others like me. Through my poetry, I could reach out to those who are or will be identified as mentally ill.
“I now spent half of my twenty-eight-years on death row at San Quentin in the prison’s mental health program and have learned so much about my well-being. I want people who are hurting, those who have been labeled “different,” or anyone who needs encouragement to seek help. By the grace of God, I trust these poems will bring you healing, comfort, and inspiration!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clifton Perry’s new book provides readers with a raw and honest look at the power of embracing one’s challenges and transforming them into a force for hope and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Pen’s On Fire: The Multiple Personalities of a Poet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pen’s On Fire: The Multiple Personalities of a Poet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
