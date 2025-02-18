Frantz Belhomme’s Newly Released "Spoiled by God for Godliness" is an Empowering Exploration of How God Equips Believers to Fulfill Their Missions
“Spoiled by God for Godliness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frantz Belhomme is a thought-provoking guide that emphasizes how believers can rely on God's abundant provision and strength to accomplish His will and spread His love in a divided world.
West Melbourne, FL, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Spoiled by God for Godliness”: an insightful and inspiring book that shows how God's ample blessings and guidance empower believers to carry out their calling in the world, especially in the spiritual battle between good and evil. “Spoiled by God for Godliness” is the creation of published author, Frantz Belhomme.
Belhomme shares, “Jesus stated in John 10:10 that we can receive life more abundantly to do the task of hooking the whole world to the Father through Him. That means he does not send us to evangelize in our own strength. He wants to equip us with whatever is needed to do the job in the war between good and evil. That is because He loves all the people in the world, according to John 3:16.
“In John15:1, Jesus says that He is the true vine and the Father is the farmer who exercises the choice of pruning to have more yield or to put in the fire for destruction. We can do the same things Jesus did if we abide in Him. He went further as saying we can accomplish more than He did since his ascension to heaven to be at the right Hand of the Father, who would send us the Holy Spirit as our enabler in working for the kingdom of heaven.
“Everyone is facing either revival with active warmth and energy or coldness of dismissal and rejection. If we labor wisely these last days in the work of evangelism, let us work under heaven’s direction. That is the best choice to make, as those who also preceded us won souls to Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frantz Belhomme’s new book encourages believers to fully embrace God's calling, knowing that He equips them with everything they need for their spiritual mission.
Consumers can purchase “Spoiled by God for Godliness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spoiled by God for Godliness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
