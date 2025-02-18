Matthew Fuller’s newly released “Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation” is a powerful testimony of faith and God’s guidance through military service
“Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation: An Army Ranger’s Story of Walking with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Fuller is a compelling account of a former Army Ranger’s journey from combat to spiritual transformation, highlighting the ways God’s faithfulness and forgiveness have shaped his life.
Medford, MA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation: An Army Ranger’s Story of Walking with God”: an uplifting memoir that explores one man’s complex journey. “Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation: An Army Ranger’s Story of Walking with God” is the creation of published author, Matthew Fuller, who served in the US Army for five and a half years, and during that time, he was assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment as a special operations combat medic. While serving, he completed the Ranger Assessment and Selection course, the Special Operations Combat Medic course, and US Army Ranger School. He did extensive training while stateside as an Army Ranger, and he also deployed to Afghanistan and Syria.
Since separating from the military in 2018, he used his newfound love of medicine to serve his community as a paramedic while completing his undergraduate degree. He earned a bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston and currently works as a physician assistant in the Boston area.
He is a proud member of Impact Church in Medford, Massachusetts, where he is heavily involved in ministry with his wife, Miranda Fuller.
Matthew Fuller shares, “Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation is an open and honest explanation of God’s faithfulness, forgiveness, and how He blesses your steps as you lean on Him. Hear from Matthew as he describes his shortcomings, his sin, his mistakes, and more importantly, how God saved him from certain disaster.
“Whether you are looking for encouragement in your walk with God or are just curious about Matthew’s testimony, this book will keep you turning the pages. You’ll hear stories of faith, Ranger training, overseas combat, and life as a physician assistant.
“First Chronicles 16:24 says, 'Publish His glorious deeds among the nations. Tell everyone about the amazing things He does.' That is Matthew’s goal in writing this book, not to bring fame or honor to himself but to glorify Jesus by telling all that He has done. Lastly, as you hear Matthew’s story of redemption, keep in mind your own developing story and how God can bless you as well if you run after Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Fuller’s new book is an inspiring call to faith and perseverance, showing how God’s love and mercy can transform even the most difficult circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation: An Army Ranger’s Story of Walking with God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Service, Sacrifice, and Salvation: An Army Ranger’s Story of Walking with God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
