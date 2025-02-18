Lori A. Manson Futrell’s Newly Released "The Value of Process" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Perseverance, and Spiritual Growth
“The Value of Process: When Destiny Meets Reality and Reality Became Her Testimony” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori A. Manson Futrell is an uplifting testimony of overcoming challenges through unwavering faith and trusting God’s plan.
Cincinnati, OH, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Value of Process: When Destiny Meets Reality and Reality Became Her Testimony”: a compelling exploration of a twenty-year spiritual journey that highlights the transformative power of faith and surrendering to God’s process. “The Value of Process: When Destiny Meets Reality and Reality Became Her Testimony” is the creation of published author, Lori A. Manson Futrell, a dedicated mother, founder of Vision of Purpose Ministries, Int., and graduate of North Caroline College of Theology.
Futrell shares, “I have taken you through a twenty-year journey. My prayer is that while you read the pages of the book, may the Lord speak to your heart and may you meditate on the Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori A. Manson Futrell’s new book is a poignant reminder of the value of perseverance, prayer, and trusting in God’s plan, even when faced with life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Value of Process: When Destiny Meets Reality and Reality Became Her Testimony” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Value of Process: When Destiny Meets Reality and Reality Became Her Testimony,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories