Deboran Lapointe-Almasy’s Newly Released "A Home for a Little Palomino" is a Heartwarming Story of Friendship, Courage, and Finding Where You Belong
“A Home for a Little Palomino” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deboran LaPointe-Almasy is a delightful tale of a young pony’s journey to overcome fear, build friendships, and embrace a new home filled with love.
Winthrop, NY, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Home for a Little Palomino”: a charming and inspiring children’s story that follows the journey of a little pony as she navigates change, builds connections, and discovers the true meaning of home. “A Home for a Little Palomino” is the creation of published author, Deboran LaPointe-Almasy, a dedicated grandmother who was born in Canada and now lives in the foothills of the Adirondack mountains in rural upstate New York.
Deboran LaPointe-Almasy shares, “A little palomino pony is taken from the fields of a horse farm where she grazed and played with other horses all day. The little palomino finds herself in a place she had never heard of before. Scared and alone, she finds comfort from an Appaloosa horse and meets a little boy named Seth.
“The little palomino gets a new name, a new home, and a friend named Seth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deboran LaPointe-Almasy’s new book offers a heartwarming message of resilience, friendship, and finding joy in new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “A Home for a Little Palomino” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Home for a Little Palomino,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
