New Release: "Ekphrasis as Divination: An Incantation Catalogue," by Robyn Leigh Lear
Portland, OR, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press will release Ekphrasis as Divination: An Incantation Catalogue (ISBN: 978-1963115376), the latest collection from poet Robyn Leigh Lear. This book invites readers into a world where language serves as both divination and revelation. Composed almost entirely of found language, Lear’s work draws from mythic tarot, the writings of T.S. Eliot and John Keats, Kandinsky’s theories on art, and esoteric texts to create a poetic séance — one that asks readers to divine meaning through intertextual fragments and lyrical spellcasting.
At once a literary excavation and an incantatory experience, Ekphrasis as Divination layers history, mysticism, and poetic vision, conjuring a liminal space where readers can engage in a form of literary tarot, reading their own fates between the lines.
Praise for Ekphrasis as Divination
"Robyn Leigh Lear curates a stunning, mystical experience by skillfully threading a striking choir of voices, visual art, and intertextuality. This beautiful and mysterious book drips with the dark joy of duende." —Tiana Clark, author of I Can’t Talk About the Trees Without the Blood
"This book can take you to the ‘things that are unnamed’ in your mirror, if you let it. Let it." —Jason Adam Sheets, author of A Madness of Blue Obsidian
About the Author
Robyn Leigh Lear is a poet, Associate Professor, and Creative Director for April Gloaming Publishing. Currently based in Nashville, TN, she is finalizing her second manuscript, Yonderling, under the mentorship of Diane Seuss.
Availability
Ekphrasis as Divination: An Incantation Catalogue (ISBN: 978-1963115376) will be released on February 11, 2025, and will be available for purchase at $24.95. For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact us.
At once a literary excavation and an incantatory experience, Ekphrasis as Divination layers history, mysticism, and poetic vision, conjuring a liminal space where readers can engage in a form of literary tarot, reading their own fates between the lines.
Praise for Ekphrasis as Divination
"Robyn Leigh Lear curates a stunning, mystical experience by skillfully threading a striking choir of voices, visual art, and intertextuality. This beautiful and mysterious book drips with the dark joy of duende." —Tiana Clark, author of I Can’t Talk About the Trees Without the Blood
"This book can take you to the ‘things that are unnamed’ in your mirror, if you let it. Let it." —Jason Adam Sheets, author of A Madness of Blue Obsidian
About the Author
Robyn Leigh Lear is a poet, Associate Professor, and Creative Director for April Gloaming Publishing. Currently based in Nashville, TN, she is finalizing her second manuscript, Yonderling, under the mentorship of Diane Seuss.
Availability
Ekphrasis as Divination: An Incantation Catalogue (ISBN: 978-1963115376) will be released on February 11, 2025, and will be available for purchase at $24.95. For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact us.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories