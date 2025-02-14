Tanktwo Launches Surge-and-Sustain Custom Battery Packs
A battery solution that combines cells of different characteristics to deliver surge and sustained power without unnecessary costs or weight penalties.
Sunnyvale, CA, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech company specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 31 patents, introduces a battery solution that combines cells of different characteristics to deliver high surge power and sustained output without unnecessary costs or weight penalties.
The solution uses the Tanktwo Operating System (TBOS), which enables the mixing of cells of different chemistries and ages to create customized battery packs with an optimal mix of cells that cost-effectively meet various operational requirements.
“Our modular approach enables equipment manufacturers or operators to stock an inventory of cells and assemble packs with the appropriate mix based on demand instead of guesstimating usage patterns, stocking numerous options, or using sub-optimal solutions,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “Our solution offers flexibility and scalability without the supply chain and logistics nightmare.”
Tanktwo’s Surge + Sustain battery pack allows customers to meet power output requirements of equipment in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, aviation, military, and more, to maximize agility, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and performance. Learn more at https://tanktwo.com/surge-power-battery.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
The solution uses the Tanktwo Operating System (TBOS), which enables the mixing of cells of different chemistries and ages to create customized battery packs with an optimal mix of cells that cost-effectively meet various operational requirements.
“Our modular approach enables equipment manufacturers or operators to stock an inventory of cells and assemble packs with the appropriate mix based on demand instead of guesstimating usage patterns, stocking numerous options, or using sub-optimal solutions,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “Our solution offers flexibility and scalability without the supply chain and logistics nightmare.”
Tanktwo’s Surge + Sustain battery pack allows customers to meet power output requirements of equipment in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, aviation, military, and more, to maximize agility, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and performance. Learn more at https://tanktwo.com/surge-power-battery.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Categories