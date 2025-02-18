Pat Skinner’s Newly Released "From the Ground Up" is an Inspiring Reflection on Life, Faith, and Understanding
“From the Ground Up” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Skinner offers readers a thoughtful exploration of personal growth, spiritual wisdom, and the value of authentic experiences.
Saint Cloud, MN, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From the Ground Up,” an engaging and reflective work that encourages readers to find meaning in life’s lessons and embrace the wisdom of faith, is the creation of published author, Pat Skinner.
Pat Skinner shares, “Sometimes when we hear someone speak or see them do something, well, we never really know where they have come from to understand what they went through, came out of, or practiced to learn. I have always liked real people, not plastic, as we called the phonies in the old days. This book, I hope, will help the reader find meaning today concerning things that have passed.
“I like Proverbs 2:8–12. To quote verse 11 (KJV):
“Discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Skinner’s new book is a meaningful resource for readers seeking encouragement and spiritual insight in their own journeys.
Consumers can purchase “From the Ground Up” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Ground Up,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
