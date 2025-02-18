Esther Stenersen’s Newly Released "The Dragon’s Call" is a Thrilling Adventure Into a Fantastical World Filled with Courage, Friendship, and Unexpected Challenges
“The Dragon’s Call” from Christian Faith Publishing author Esther Stenersen is an engaging fantasy tale that follows two young cousins as they navigate a strange new world filled with danger, allies, and life-changing decisions.
Calhan, CO, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Dragon’s Call”: an action-packed journey into a vibrant and mysterious world where two cousins must rely on their wits and each other to survive. “The Dragon’s Call” is the creation of published author, Esther Stenersen, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Colorado.
Esther Stenersen shares, “While spelunking with their parents, cousins Jessie and Aaron find themselves falling into another world. It’s too impossible to believe at first, but they are resourceful and quickly make unusual friends. They are faced with dangers and tough decisions. They don’t always make the best choices in their newfound situation, but they work together to overcome the odds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Stenersen’s new book offers readers an immersive fantasy experience filled with valuable lessons about perseverance, teamwork, and the importance of making wise choices.
Consumers can purchase “The Dragon’s Call” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dragon’s Call,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
